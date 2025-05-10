Athlon Fitness & Performance is more than just a gym — it’s a dedicated team on a mission to help people look, feel, and perform at their best. Founded in 2003 by Ryan Joiner, Athlon has grown to become San Luis Obispo County’s premier fitness and performance coaching company, serving busy professionals, youth athletes, and anyone looking to improve their health in a fun, supportive community.

Since its inception, Athlon has helped over 15,000 SLO County residents transform their fitness and performance, both physically and mentally. Their highly skilled team, with over 70 years of combined experience and advanced degrees in kinesiology from Cal Poly, delivers customized, scientifically proven fitness programs. Unlike one-size-fits-all programs, Athlon’s five-pillar system — Move well, See well, Balance well, Breathe well, and Lifestyle habits — focuses each phase of the training plan around the highest needs of the client, ensuring faster progress toward their unique goals.

Athlon offers personal and small-group training, sports performance coaching, and gym memberships. Their expertise is trusted by top athletes from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, and PGA Tour, as well as by local medical professionals. Whether you’re a beginner, an athlete in training, or someone seeking a unique approach to fitness, Athlon’s expert coaches will guide you every step of the way.

Athlon Fitness & Performance

140 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

805 Aerovista Place, Ste 104, San Luis Obispo

athlonelite.com

