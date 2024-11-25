By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Originally established in 1966 as Overhead Door of Paso Robles by Tom Triol, ownership passed in 1978 to his son-in-law, John Hamon Jr., after Triol’s daughter, Marjorie, and John married in 1976. Then in 1994, they changed their name to Hamon Overhead Door Company, Inc. Continuing the family legacy, John Hamon III, also known as J., took ownership in 2019. “With three generations of local ownership, we’ve proudly served our community for over 58 years,” J. says.

Working with all brands and door types, they offer a wide range of residential garage door services and installations. They have “two commercial divisions specializing in industrial dock systems and commercial rolling doors, ensuring that we meet the needs of both homeowners and businesses alike,” according to J.

With a team of 20 employees, many of whom have been with the company for over 15 years, their long-term commitment reflects experience and reliability that is instituted in each project.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our business is the dynamic nature of each day,” J. says. “We take pride in our ability to dive deep into complex garage door solutions, providing customized, expert solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.”

Involved with local community, John Hamon Jr. is currently the mayor of Paso Robles, and has also served as Rotary Club president and was on the City Council for 18 years. He also sits on the board of the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. J. has been active in several local charity groups and has served on the Local Young Life Committee. Marjorie Hamon is also involved with Toastmasters International, a public speaking organization, and is currently the president of the Paderewski Festival Board.

The family business is not only committed to providing the best garage door service, but also in maintaining a positive and helpful force within the community.

Hamon Overhead Door, Inc.

3021 Propeller Dr, Paso Robles

(805) 238-0524

hamonohd.com

