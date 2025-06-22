Kyra Patterson has built a trusted estate planning practice grounded in compassion, clarity, and client-centered service. With a legal background that includes experience as a prosecutor, Kyra brings both precision and foresight to her work in estate planning, trust administration, and probate. But what truly sets her apart is her heartfelt dedication to helping families navigate some of life’s most sensitive moments.

“I enjoy working with families, connecting with people about the aspects of their lives that are most important to them,” Kyra shares. “I find it gratifying that people leave my office with the peace of mind that they will be cared for by people they trust and their assets will be used to benefit their loved ones after they pass.”

Estate planning often involves emotional conversations — topics like incapacity, death, and family strain — but Kyra fosters a safe, judgment-free space. “Sensitive topics come up regularly in my office … I assure clients that they aren’t alone in experiencing family heartache, I will keep their information confidential, and I will help them reach their goals without judgment.”

advertisement

Estate planning isn’t just for people with large estates — it’s about preparing for the future, including what happens if you become incapacitated, not just what happens to your assets after death. At the heart of her work is a strong set of values: dignity, respect, and a belief in each person’s right to shape their future. Her personalized, goal-oriented approach ensures every client receives a tailored plan.

“I take a goal-oriented approach to estate planning, where I try to find the simplest approach to satisfying a person’s objectives and needs,” says Kyra. “Only after meeting with clients and hearing from them about what they’d like to accomplish do I make recommendations about what documents they need.”

Kyra’s prosecutorial background also informs her proactive mindset.

“I have a background as a prosecutor and approach transactional work with litigation in mind,” Kyra explains. “If I worry that a client’s capacity may be at issue in the future, I’m careful to obtain documentation from a client’s physician addressing capacity before signing any legal documents.”

Clients leave her office not just with legal documents, but with confidence, comfort, and clarity — knowing they’ve planned wisely for what matters most.

Kyra Patterson — Attorney at Law

1006 Vine Street, Paso Robles

(805) 400-1237

kyrapatterson.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...