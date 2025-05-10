The 17th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show in Paso Robles brings together car enthusiasts, families, and local businesses for a celebration of automotive history and community. The car show takes place on Saturday, May 24, in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show is free for the public to attend.

The Golden State Classics Car Show is one of the Central Coast’s premier car shows, showcasing over 300 vintage, classic, and custom vehicles — from hot rods and muscle cars to antiques and modern classics. The event will feature activities for the whole family, including a kids’ Model Building Make & Take, raffle, and more than 50 awards for various categories. The beloved event is hosted by the Golden State Classics Car Club — a family-oriented car club organized for the purpose of promoting interest in the preservation, restoration, and/or modification of all classic automobiles and trucks.

“This year’s Golden State Classics Car Show has something for everyone,” said Car Club Member Crystal Veld. “We’re excited to celebrate the Central Coast’s rich car culture and provide a space for families and car enthusiasts to enjoy a fun-filled day.”

Newly elected club President Grant Matthewson brings a deep passion for cars and community to his role. “I have attended the car show every year since it was West Coast Customs,” he said. “When they were looking for a new president, I figured, why not? I’ve been involved and loving it for years.”

A lifelong car lover, Matthewson owns a 1968 Camaro that’s become central to his identity. “I got out of racing and ended up trading some stuff for the Camaro,” he shared. “It’s taken over my whole life. Every year, Scotty [Former Golden State Classics Car Club President Scott Smith] would ask me where I got certain parts, and I thought, ‘God, I really love that guy.’ Joining the club was one of the best decisions I ever made. It’s been nothing but fun.”

On Friday night, May 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the club presents their 4th Annual Pre-Show Party at the Estrella Warbirds Hangar 1 in Paso Robles. Attendees can explore vintage cars, enjoy dinner, dance to live music, and tour the famous Woodland Auto Display.

“This is our third trip to the show,” said attendee Tom Oldfield, who travels with family and friends from Altadena. “We go to the Friday night party, and then some of us hang out at the car show on Saturday; others go wine tasting. It’s a great weekend in Paso Robles.”

As for the main event, Grant notes that the show has grown significantly over the years. “We had 320 cars last year,” he said. “We had to submit a whole plan to the city on how to park them all. And they approved it again this year. We’ve even got people coming in from Idaho.”

The show features 29 vehicle classes, including a newly added Mercury lowrider class inspired by the movie “American Graffiti.” “There’s a little of everything — ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, even newer ones like Corvettes,” said Grant. “You walk around, take pictures, see how people restored or modified their cars. It’s amazing.”

One of Grant’s favorite parts of the event is seeing how owners match their cars. “Some of the owners I ran into last year — you just knew they had to be their car,” he said. “When I’m judging, I try to go around without them knowing. It’s so much fun talking to people.”

The club’s efforts extend beyond just putting on a great show — they also support the community. Throughout the years, the Golden State Classics Car Club has given thousands of dollars to local nonprofits.

In 2023, the nonprofit partnered with the Late Night Cruizers Car Club and Daniels Wood Land to put on their first car show, which ended up raising $12,000 for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Additionally, they have made multiple donations to various nonprofits, including but not limited to Hilltop Christian Fellowship, Boys & Girls Clubs of Paso Robles, Rotary Interact High School Club, and the Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast.

“To me, one of the most important aspects of this show is that we make money to give money,” said Grant. “It really helps the community, and I’m just grateful we get to be part of something that gives back in such a meaningful way.”

Returning this year is the Model Building Make & Take, giving kids the opportunity to build their very own model cars. This interactive experience lets young attendees learn about automotive design while expressing their creativity — plus, they get to take their model home for free.

To register a vehicle, buy Friday night Pre-Show Party tickets, or sign up a child for the free Make & Take, visit goldenstateclassics.org

