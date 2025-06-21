Kid-Friendly Fun Across North County

Summer is in full swing, and there’s no better time for families to get outside, explore, and make memories in North County! From lavender fields and local farms to splashy water parks and hands-on museums, the region is bursting with kid-friendly adventures designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and fun.

Whether your little ones love animals, water slides, crafts, or skate ramps, North County has something for every interest and age group. You can pick lavender and meet farm animals at Hambly Farms, feed a red panda at Charles Paddock Zoo, cool off at The Ravine Waterpark, or climb aboard a vintage fire truck at the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. With so many activities just a short drive away, it’s the perfect season to unplug, explore, and enjoy everything our community has to offer.

Hambly Farms

Visit Hambly Farms in San Miguel for various farm experiences set in their aromatic lavender fields! Hambly Farms in San Miguel offers a summer full of kid-friendly fun through September 1. Families can enjoy lavender U-Pick days, meet farm animals, and explore scenic fields. Special events include a Lavender Bloom Celebration with live music and crafts, a beekeeping workshop, and a photography class for young shutterbugs. Evening visits offer peaceful sunset views, and season passes provide perks like bouquet bundles and workshop discounts. With hands-on activities, learning opportunities, and outdoor adventures, Hambly Farms is a perfect destination for children to explore nature, get creative, and make sweet summer memories. Free entry for kids under 10!

Hambly Farms

1390 Grana Place, San Miguel

(805) 712-7006

hamblyfarms.com

FARMstead ED

FARMstead ED has agricultural fun almost all year round, but June is when we get to really celebrate and explore our local farms with their Open Farm Days. From June 20–22, local farms offer a weekend of family-friendly farm adventures along the SLO County Farm Trail. On June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. FARMstead ED will be hosting its Friday Night Farmers Marketplace event at Paso Robles City Park to kick off the weekend. This event is free to the public and brings all your favorite farmers together in one place. Throughout the weekend, kids can meet goats, alpacas, pigs, and chickens; try goat milking and cheese-making demos; and explore mushroom farms, olive groves, and lavender fields. Hands-on activities include soil workshops, jam tastings, and nature crafts like painting gourds and making bird feeders. Families can enjoy picnics, shop at pop-up markets, and learn about local agriculture through engaging tours and demonstrations. Weekend passes for children 12 and under are free, making it an ideal summer outing for curious young explorers.

FARMstead ED

(805) 226-2081

farmsteaded.com

Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Paso Robles Children’s Museum offers an exciting summer of hands-on fun designed just for kids! Located in a historic firehouse, the museum features interactive exhibits like the giant Oak Tree Climber, El Mercado for imaginative shopping and language play, and Hero’s Park with a real antique fire truck. Kids can build, create, and explore through play that sparks curiosity and learning. Special summer events, crafts, and themed activities keep things fresh and fun all season long. Open Friday through Monday, it’s a perfect stop for families looking to beat the heat and enjoy educational playtime. Check their calendar for updates!

Paso Robles Children’s Museum

623 13th St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-7432

pasokids.org

Charles Paddock Zoo

This summer, the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero invites families to explore wildlife wonders and enjoy engaging activities designed especially for kids. The highlight is the 22nd Annual Ice Cream Zoofari on June 7, featuring all-you-can-eat ice cream, live music, and family-friendly fun, all included with zoo admission. The event will be even more historic as they unveil the zoo’s new name. Young animal enthusiasts can enroll in weeklong Zoo Camps for ages 5–12, offering hands-on learning, animal encounters, crafts, and conservation lessons. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the zoo showcases exotic species like red pandas and lemurs, providing an educational and entertaining experience for children of all ages.

Charles Paddock Zoo

9100 Morro Road, Atascadero

(805) 461-5080

charlespaddockzoo.org

Ravine Water Park

Dive into summer fun at The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, a family favorite packed with excitement for kids of all ages! Thrill-seekers can race down the five-story Quadzilla, twist through the Anaconda and Viper slides, or brave the towering Thunder Run. For younger guests, the park offers kid-friendly splash zones and gentle slides. Families can relax together on Kickback Kreek, a lazy river winding under charming bridges. With shaded cabanas, tasty food options, and attractions for every age, it’s the perfect spot to cool off and make unforgettable summer memories.

Ravine Water Park

2301 Airport Road, Paso Robles

(805) 237-8500

ravinewaterpark.com

A-Town Park

A-Town Park in Atascadero is the ultimate summer destination for kids who love to skate, scoot, and shred! This indoor and outdoor facility offers ramps and features suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced riders. The park hosts popular summer camps for ages 6 and up, providing a fun and inclusive environment where kids can build confidence, make friends, and learn new tricks. A-Town Park is also available for private parties and rentals, making it a great spot for birthdays or team celebrations. With a focus on safety and community, it’s a perfect place for kids to stay active and engaged all summer long.

A-Town Park

5493 Traffic Way, Atascadero

(805) 461-7606

facebook.com/THEATOWNPARK

