Beer Before Glory: Nick Firestone steps into helm of family brewery

Beer. It’s one of the world’s earliest known alcoholic beverages, with historians estimating it likely first emerged some 12,000 years ago. In some cases, beer was often times safer to drink than water. Its nutrient-rich suds have remained a cornerstone of society for literally thousands of years.

Yet while beer’s legacy stretches back millennia, its story continues to evolve — shaped by the people who brew it, the places that define it, and the values that guide its future like Paso Robles’s very own Firestone Walker Brewing Company, where second-generation proprietor Nick Firestone is now at the helm of the family business.

From sweeping brewery floors as a teenager to serving his country as a U.S. Marine, Nick’s path to leading Firestone Walker Brewing Company may be one of destiny but also desire. As the brewery prepares to host its much-anticipated 2025 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival on May 31, it continues to expand its impact through community engagement, sustainability innovation, and world-class beer rooted in local pride. From installing its CO₂ recapturing system to celebrating hometown culture with the beloved 805 Beer, Firestone Walker is brewing more than just beer — it’s crafting a legacy.

From Marines to Malts

Growing up in the Santa Ynez Valley, Nick was no stranger to hard work and dedication. His grandfather Brooks Firestone was one of the pioneers of the wine industry in the region, planting Santa Barbara County’s first estate winery grapes in the 1970s. In the mid-1990s, Nick’s father Adam Firestone and his uncle David Walker moved the family into beer as they began making small batches of craft beer in a warehouse on the vineyard. Their philosophy was simple: bring terroir and the artisanal elements of winemaking into brewing by fermenting their beer in oak barrels. This approach helped establish Firestone Walker as a distinct player in the craft beer world. By 2000, the Brewery’s growth led them to Paso Robles, where they took over an existing brewery facility, and Nick’s journey with Firestone Walker was officially underway.

Like many young people, his first job was to help around the family business. In the early days, Nick could be found sweeping floors or assisting in the taproom kitchen.

“There was always an expectation that you had to be involved in work, in the business. When the Brewery started, I switched from picking grapes in the vineyard to cleaning up the brewery cellar,” Nick explains. “I worked summers as a dishwasher, I drove forklifts. Any odd job you can imagine. My first official job in high school was as a line cook in the taproom kitchen … But there’s also a requirement in our family that you go out and learn some skills, try something new.”

Following high school, Nick continued another family tradition and went to the Naval Academy, commissioning as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I’m a third-generation Marine … I always knew that I wanted to do that,” says Nick, who would eventually serve for five years.

Serving in the Marines brought Nick all over the world and country. His deployments took him from Oklahoma to the East Coast, and around Southeast Asia and Afghanistan. Towards the end of his time in the Marine Corps in 2015, Nick became engaged to his wife, but serving in the military made the transition to civilian life challenging for a time.

Nick found his way back to Firestone Walker, initially managing the opening of the Venice Beach location and then taking a break to attend business school at U.C. Berkeley. However, time away from the Central Coast made Nick appreciate the region and prompted a return. So, in 2020, Nick moved his new family back to the Central Coast to work alongside Adam and David at the Brewery.

When Nick returned to the family business in 2020, he started in the finance department, working closely with his uncle, David. Nick gained an understanding of the Brewery from every aspect, stepping up in the ranks as he went.

Now, Nick is at the helm of the family brewery in the role as CEO.

“It’s a big responsibility, and I take it really seriously, but I love it … the brewery started when I was about 6,” Nick said. “I feel grateful that it’s still here and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to continue it. I’m only a temporary holder of the position … the expectation is my kids will be working here someday soon.”

Since Nick’s return, the Brewery has taken strides in its commitment to sustainability. One of their recent advancements is the installation of a CO₂ recovery system, which captures carbon dioxide from the fermentation process, reducing the need for industrial CO₂. In addition to this, the Brewery is focused on solar power, water, and energy conservation systems — ensuring that the Brewery remains efficient and environmentally responsible for years to come. Solar power offsets more than 60 percent of the Brewery’s energy needs, saving 1,200 metric tons of emissions annually. More than 500,000 gallons of water is recycled annually through a custom water reuse system, and 20 million pounds of spent grains are fed to local cattle.

“We call it ‘Brewing for Tomorrow,’” Nick says. “It’s about being proud and resourceful stewards of this place we call home for decades to come.”

805 Pride

Since the Brewery’s opening in Paso Robles in 2000, the location has become an iconic fixture in the area. From the smell of malt emanating from the brewhouse to the black and white billboards that showcase the Central Coast’s surfing and cowboy culture, Firestone Walker has become a large part of the community identity. Locals know the renowned “805” beer that catapulted the Brewery into a household name — we were (and still are) all proud to stick an “805” sticker anywhere we could.

The link between breweries and the community played a large part in why Nick always wanted to return to the family business. “The cool thing about breweries … is since the dawn of time, they are inextricably woven into the fabric of a community,” he said. “They’re not far removed from a community center.”

In addition to the 805 line we all know and love, Firestone Walker produces a range of iconic beers, including DBA and Union Jack, along with newer favorites like Mind Haze. Under the leadership of Brewmaster Matt Brynildson, who joined the brewery in 2001, Firestone Walker continues to innovate while honoring its brewing traditions.

In regards to the famous “805” culture that Firestone Walker created, Nick says, “We don’t take any credit for creating the pride. We just tapped into something that was already there. There’s a reason that people are proud to wave the 805 flag. And it’s because this is a tremendous place to live. There’s a culture here that’s sort of the intersection of surfers and cowboys and agriculture and wine. It’s like this ultimate melting pot that 805 kind of represents to people.”

Beer Before Glory

As Nick continues to lead Firestone Walker into its next phase, his focus remains on quality over quantity. With the brewery’s 30th anniversary on the horizon, Nick is determined to keep the brand rooted in its values: community, craftsmanship, and sustainability. With a commitment to “Beer Before Glory” and a strong family foundation, the future of Firestone Walker looks bright — and Nick is excited for what’s to come.

“Our motto is Beer Before Glory. It’s all about the beer and hopefully one of my kids is running the business someday,” Nick explains his hopes for the future of Firestone Walker. “We’re still around. People are still smiling. Our beers are still resonating and we’ll still be doing what we’re doing. That’s a huge win for me.”

While the community spreads its pride in being the home of Firestone Walker, the brewery has put together an event to return the favor.

The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest isn’t just about beer — it’s a celebration of craft, community, and good times. Born from a dream to unite top brewers from around the globe, this event sets aside sales pitches in favor of great pours, live music, and storytelling with passionate beer lovers. Even better? It all supports Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved tradition since 1931 that honors the region’s agricultural roots. With parades, antique tractors, and family-friendly fun, Pioneer Day captures the heart of Paso. Every beer poured helps preserve this legacy — past, present, and future — all in one unforgettable day.

On Saturday, May 31, more than 65 breweries from around the world will gather for “the best beer fest in the West.” The already sold-out festival kicks off summer for the Central Coast, and because of its popularity, Firestone Walker is returning with its Block Party on Friday, May 30, at the brewery.

2025 INVITATIONAL BEER FEST EVENTS Firestone Walker is celebrating with its North County neighbors by hosting the following community happenings: Friday, May 30 The Invitational Kickoff Block Party beside the Brewery Taproom restaurant features beer, bites, and festivity. Afternoon and evening. Saturday, May 31 The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest welcomes all 2025 ticket holders. Sunday, June 1 Brews & Brewery: See firestonewalker.com for more details.

