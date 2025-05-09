May 10

Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

The 4th annual Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival unites farmed olive and lavender products for all to learn, enjoy, and purchase.

May 11

Mothers Day

May 15-18

Paso Wine Fest

Enjoy the best that Paso Robles Wine Country has to offer across four days of incredible wine events. From winemaker dinners and an event all about food and wine pairings to an educational seminar and brunch-time bubbles, and of course the Grand Tasting featuring 100+ wineries, you don’t want to miss this once-a-year experience.

May 16-17

Plymouth Church Third Annual Estate Sale

Plymouth Congregational church

Thirteenth and Oak Street

8am-3pm

Find great bargains including: Paintings and artwork, collectibles, shop tools, yard tools, Small tables, mirrors, antiques, bicycles, jewelry, handbags Sporting goods, kitchen appliances, musical instruments, And much more! Proceeds of sales go to support church programs in the community Including: acting as a warming shelter in the winter months, preparing and serving meals for the Echo homeless shelter, supporting international families through the Zozu project and The Heifer project, as well as community childcare. Free kid zone on Saturday, may 17 from 10am-2pm with bounce house, face painting and free popcorn for kids.

May 23

4th Annual Pre-Show Party Golden State Classics Car Show

Woodland Auto Display

4251 Dry Creek Rd, Paso Robles,

5:30-8:30pm

The Golden State Classics Car Show are excited to present the 4th Annual Friday Night Pre-Show Party, featuring a catered dinner, live music, dancing, and a showcase of cool cars and trucks.

May 23-25

Best of the West Antique Equipment Show

Santa Margarita Ranch

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get an up-close and hands-on look at antique equipment, including: tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes and much more. Hosted at the historic Santa Margarita Ranch on California’s beautiful central coast, this unique event is fun for the whole family.

May 24

17th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show

12th Street and Spring Street, Paso Robles

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Golden State Classics Car Club presents about 300 cars and trucks, including muscle cars to hot rods and antiques to sports cars, from all over California to be on display.

May 26

Memorial Day in Atascadero

Faces of Freedom Memorial

8024 Portola Rd, Atascadero

11am-12 pm

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at Faces of Freedom Memorial, followed by a Kiwanis BBQ.

Memorial Day Ceremony Paso Robles

Paso Robles District Cemetery

45 Nacimiento Lake Dr., Paso Robles

11am-12pm

Annual Memorial Day program hosted by the Paso Robles District Cemetery with an invocation followed by patriotic music, guest speakers, a closing prayer, 21-gun salute from the Honor Guard, and a playing of taps.

May 31

Templeton 5K Beer Fun Run

Barrelhouse Brewing Co.

3055 Limestone Way Paso Robles

8am

A family-friendly FUNdraiser supporting Templeton Recreation Department, hosted with Templeton REC Foundation. Register by May 16 for a guaranteed T-shirt. Proceeds help fund parks, sports fields, and recreation programs.

