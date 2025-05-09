By Sheriff Ian Parkinson

I’ve always been proud of the people who work at the Sheriff’s Office. And I thought I would let you know about a few of them. Recently, we held an awards ceremony to honor the exceptional employees and volunteers who go above and beyond in their service to the community.

2023 Employees of the Year

Senior Correctional Deputy Lissa Hebrard : Commended for her exceptional leadership in the Custody Bureau, Hebrard sets the bar high with her professionalism and ability to foster a safe, secure environment within the jail.

: Commended for her exceptional leadership in the Custody Bureau, Hebrard sets the bar high with her professionalism and ability to foster a safe, secure environment within the jail. CAL-ID Coordinator Kati Porter : As a Records Manager and CAL-ID Coordinator, Porter has earned praise for her dedication, competence, and positive attitude. Her organizational skills and work ethic, coupled with a great sense of humor, make her a valuable asset to the team.

: As a Records Manager and CAL-ID Coordinator, Porter has earned praise for her dedication, competence, and positive attitude. Her organizational skills and work ethic, coupled with a great sense of humor, make her a valuable asset to the team. Deputy Sheriff Andrew Mora: Mora’s ability to excel under pressure while balancing the demands of patrol with the care of his K9 partner, Mando, earned him a well-deserved spotlight. His critical thinking and sound decision-making are exemplary.

2024 Employees of the Year

Correctional Sergeant Casey Vert : Recognized for his transformative work in Court Services, Vert implemented a transportation plan that reduced transport costs by an impressive $380,000 in just one year.

: Recognized for his transformative work in Court Services, Vert implemented a transportation plan that reduced transport costs by an impressive $380,000 in just one year. Forensic Specialist Shelby Liddell : With deep knowledge of forensic science and an eye for detail, Liddell is dependable, adaptable, and always ready to tackle complex cases.

: With deep knowledge of forensic science and an eye for detail, Liddell is dependable, adaptable, and always ready to tackle complex cases. Deputy Sheriff Brett Mobley: As a rural crime deputy and a key contributor to multiple specialized units, including Search and Rescue and Marine Enforcement, Mobley’s work ethic and versatility make him an essential member of the team.

Lifesaving Medals

Some moments define a career—and save lives. This year, several deputies were honored with Lifesaving Medals for their extraordinary actions:

Senior Deputy Robert Degnan : Responding within one minute to a choking child, Degnan’s quick application of first aid saved the boy’s life in June 2023.

: Responding within one minute to a choking child, Degnan’s quick application of first aid saved the boy’s life in June 2023. Senior Deputy Thomas Justice : In June 2024, Justice intervened when a distressed woman was sitting on a bridge experiencing suicidal thoughts. His crisis communication skills, combined with teamwork, brought her to safety.

: In June 2024, Justice intervened when a distressed woman was sitting on a bridge experiencing suicidal thoughts. His crisis communication skills, combined with teamwork, brought her to safety. Correctional Deputy Ryan Hall : While on duty in July 2024, Hall’s immediate response prevented a tragedy when he noticed an incarcerated person in distress.

: While on duty in July 2024, Hall’s immediate response prevented a tragedy when he noticed an incarcerated person in distress. Correctional Deputy Jeremy McNeil: Similarly, McNeil’s swift action in November 2024 saved another life in a high-risk jail situation.

Meritorious Service Medals

Heroism often goes beyond split-second lifesaving—it can mean preventing disaster or defusing danger:

Sergeant Clinton Bird and Deputy Sheriff Andrew Mora : On October 14, 2024, these officers played critical roles in the resolution of a high-risk incident in Arroyo Grande. Faced with a dangerous suspect, fire, and hazardous conditions, they coordinated a tactical plan and safely took the homicide suspect into custody.

: On October 14, 2024, these officers played critical roles in the resolution of a high-risk incident in Arroyo Grande. Faced with a dangerous suspect, fire, and hazardous conditions, they coordinated a tactical plan and safely took the homicide suspect into custody. Correctional Sergeant Jeremy Rau and Senior Correctional Deputy Nicholas Maecheler: When a fire broke out in the jail’s locker room on November 4, 2024, Rau and Maecheler jumped into action, extinguishing the flames and preventing significant damage. Their calm, decisive response ensured the safety of both staff and inmates.

Years of Service Honors

Finally, the ceremony also celebrated employees and volunteers who have given 5, 10, 15, 25, 30, and even 40 years of service to the agency. A particularly special moment was the recognition of Ronald Blakey, a volunteer with the Aero Squadron who has devoted an extraordinary 50 years to public safety. His legacy of service is both humbling and inspiring.

These are just a few examples of the outstanding work our employees and volunteers perform every day. Work that often goes unnoticed by the public. But it’s important that you know. That’s why we hold ceremonies like this—to recognize and celebrate their dedication. I’m incredibly proud of each person we honored, and I hope you are too.

