This article is going to be a little different than most. Many of you already know that Jimmy and I recently welcomed our first baby into the world. Becoming parents has been a beautiful, humbling, and transformative experience. And as we will celebrate my very first Mother’s Day, it gave us a chance to reflect not just on our growing family, but on the heart of our business and why we do what we do.

Our new little girl has deepened our already-existing passion for elevating the auto industry and helping others. She’s reminded us that everything we do at Shift’N Gears Auto Repair isn’t just about fixing vehicles — it’s about building a better, safer, more welcoming experience for the people and families we serve. She’s reinvigorated our desire to provide a truly great service — one built around safety, transparency, and genuine hospitality.

My first Mother’s Day won’t involve a fancy brunch or a special trip. But it will start with an early-morning feed and end with a full docket of the week’s to-dos. But in between, there will be moments of connection, gratitude and delicious food. Running a business while learning to be a mom is reaffirming that customer service isn’t just a department; it’s a way of life. It’s empathy in action. It’s understanding that every car that pulls into our lot belongs to someone who’s juggling their own version of chaos, just like we are.

As business owners and now new parents, Jimmy and I are more committed than ever to ensuring every customer feels confident that their vehicle is in trustworthy hands, and that our team is here to make their lives easier, safer, and maybe even a little brighter.

So, no — this article may not be what you’d typically expect from us or an auto shop. But that’s kind of the point. We’re not just here to meet expectations. We’re here to SHIFT Expectations. SHIFT Happens! And with this new chapter of our lives, we’ve never been more motivated to raise the bar — for our team, our customers, and the industry as a whole.

Cheers to all the incredible moms out there — you are the horsepower behind our hustle and the reason we move forward. Like the cars we count on, we rely on you, we value you, and we need you. You lift us up, keep us going, and help the world run better every day.

