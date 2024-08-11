By Lynne Schmitz

The annual San Miguel Lions Club Old Timers Picnic will be held on Sunday, August 25, from noon to 3 p.m. (or as long as they have chicken to serve.) The food and fun will be found at San Miguel Park on K Street, between 12th and 13th streets.

This long-standing and popular event was first held in 1952 and generations of San Miguel Lions have served their delicious chicken barbecue dinners to generations of families in the North County every year since. The tradition continues to serve a free meal to those over 80 years old — after all, this picnic honors old-timers!

This year, a generous plate of chicken, beans, green salad, and bread is $20 per person. Beverages and desserts will be sold separately. People are welcome to request dinners to go. The 2024 Pioneer Day Parade Royalty will be guests. Tables and chairs are set up under the big cover near the barbecue pit and on the grounds under the trees. There’s a nice play area for children near the pool. It’s family day in a big way.

San Miguel Lions meet at the Community Building behind the library on the east side of the park on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Mary at (805) 458-4320.

San Miguel Park was built in 1953 when Highway 101 was relocated to the west side of town and widened to four lanes. At the time, the property was the site of the original San Miguel School. The new highway was going to encroach on the school property so in 1950 ground was broken at the present site of the school, which was then renamed for and dedicated to longtime teacher Lillian Larsen. The original school had been anchored by a brick schoolhouse, which was built circa 1886-87 but demolished in the late 1940s. The bell from that structure is set in place in the park to commemorate the historical site. The cafeteria building was moved to the east side of the park behind the library to become the Community Building.

The town was happy to have the new park, and it got a lot of use right from the beginning. The only amenity lacking was a pool and that was added in 1955. For years, the San Miguel Lions Club paid for local children to have their first swimming lessons in the pool. Unfortunately, current pool days and hours are restricted in some county parks due to difficulty in hiring lifeguards. In 2016, the county began an upgrade of the park. A survey of neighbors on K Street found parents would like to have the part of the street that bisected the park closed to enlarge the playing field for soccer. A small parking lot was added along with more parking along the alley for the Community Building. A multi-generational get-together of old and new friends and family is a great way to enjoy summertime!

Photo by Becca Sligh

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

