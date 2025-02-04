By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Historical Society

On the west side of Paso Robles, Merry Hill was once renowned for its mineral water. Once bottled and sold by the Paso Robles Pharmacy, the water was known for its medicinal benefits, offering relief to those suffering from ailments like rheumatism, kidney troubles, insomnia, and gout.

Historical Society member Martin Kuehl — who later acquired the property — humorously noted that the water’s potency required moderation: “A person didn’t want to consume too much of this mineral water used for medicinal purposes at any one time!”

An April 30, 1898, newspaper article in The Paso Robles Record says that property owner Dominick Koehler thought the”Merry Hill” spot on his property would be the perfect spot for a children’s playground after he had come across it. According to the article, community members went to work building the play structure pieces. Later, Dominick dug a well to provide water for the site — water that appeared to be rich in minerals.

According to the “History of San Luis Obispo County and environs, California,” published in 1917, Magdalina and Julius Pinkert came into possession on the Merry Hill property after coming to Paso Robles in the early 1900s seeking its health benefits. After making his way from his homeland of Germany to then Texas, and then San Francisco, Julius married Magdalina Neiderstrasse, a native of Saalfelden, Austria, in 1894.

Magdalina suffered severely from rheumatism and came to Paso Robles to find relief for the pain. She then found the mineral waters of Merry Hill to be a cure for her pain and convinced her husband to purchase the entire property of about six acres. After quickly moving in, the couple began bottling the water in five-gallon bottles to be shipped all over the state.

Julius unfortunately passed away on April 1, 1911, at the age of 58. Despite the loss, Magdalina continued managing the property and water distribution. She even engaged a local, Mr. Herbst, to deliver the mineral water to customers.

Magdalina, who returned to Emeryville after leasing the property, looked forward to one day resuming life in Paso Robles. She remained involved in the business, with the help of her sister, Catherine Merkel, and her husband, Fred. The water’s popularity persisted, supported by its official analysis by the state university. The mineral content included compounds like Glauber’s salt, calcium carbonate, gypsum, and potassium sulfate, among others, confirming its unique medicinal properties.

According to a November 20, 1946, newspaper article clipping (publication unavailable), the Merry Hill property was purchased by Otto Kuehl from Catherine and Fred. At the time, the property included 44 acres, with 38 acres in almonds and the balance in fruits, apricots, prunes, and plums. The article also indicated that Kuehl intended to build a modernnew home on the property.

Today, Merry Hill is remembered as a special piece of Paso Robles’ history of its healing mineral springs.

