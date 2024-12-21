A Guide to Historical Victorian Homes on Vine Street

By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society & Museum

If walls could talk, the Victorian homes on Vine Street would have a lot to say. Built-in the late 1800s, the homes have raised generations of Paso Roblans and housed many of the well-known names that built our city. This December will mark the 38th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase. Paso Robles Main Street Executive Director Norma Moye was inspired by her own Victorian Vine Street home to create this beloved event that has welcomed thousands to the street. In honor of that, we have brought together a guide to the Historical Victorian Homes of Vine Street.

The 38th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Vine Street between 8th and 21st streets. For more information on the event visit, pasoroblesdowntown.org and for more Paso Robles history, visit pasorobleshistorymuseum.org

Please note: This guide to the historical Victorian homes on Vine Street has been compiled with the expertise and dedication of the Paso Robles Area Historical Society. We have strived to present the most accurate and complete information available. However, as this guide draws from a variety of historical records, including newspaper articles from different periods, some discrepancies may exist. We encourage readers to use this guide as a general reference and welcome any additional insights or corrections to help preserve our shared history.

945 Vine Street

Annie Tolle House / Lones House

Originally Queen Anne Victorian style, this home was remodeled in the 1930s to resemble an American Farmhouse. This redwood, “L” shaped two-story home was built by Otto Mandersheid for $900 in 1893. Otto purchased the lot on October 17, 1892, for $165. In 1894, he sold the house to Clifford Neergaard. Many families have lived in this historic home with five bedrooms and then seven. Samuel and Lois Lones, with their six children, lived in the home from 1930 to 1955. Samuel, a carpenter, did extensive remodeling during this time. They were grandparents to one of our mayors — Chris Iverson. Later, the Hendersons converted the home into three apartments, and the Lambies restored them to a home between 1979 and 1986.

1117 Vine Street

Palmer House / Donkin House

This foursquare farm cottage and Victorian era home was built by A. Lazcumo circa 1894 for $500. He paid $200 for the lot. He then sold the home to Charles Wesley and Hattie Palmer in 1900. Charles was an early undertaker. Before moving to Paso Robles, he worked for the U.S. Army Transportation Service as their embalmer during the Spanish-American War. When in Paso Robles, Charles became a partner with his father in the Palmer Undertaking business located on the west side of Park Street between 13th and 14th streets.

In 1906, Charles was elected County Coroner of San Luis Obispo County and served 10 years in that office. Charles sold the undertaking business to Otto Kuel in 1931 and opened a business in SLO. The house was owned by daughter Helen, who first married Elbert Donkin, Sr., and after his death, she married Lou Wilcox. She lived in the house until 1983, when she died. The house was purchased by Orrell and Barbara Davis from Helen’s estate. In 1993, they established “Hillary House” on the property, which featured gift items for the home.

1145 Vine Street

Hatch-Davis House

George Umberly purchased the lot in 1888 for $299 and built this two-story Victorian Eastlake Stick home between 1888 and 1890. 1890/1888. J.H. Hilbert and his family owned the home for several years, during which time they added a room and a kitchen. J.H. also had a shoe store on Park and 12th Street.

Homer and Ruth Hatch and their daughter Bernadine purchased the home in 1919 and lived there for 48 years. Ruth was a local librarian. Homer was a rancher, carpenter, and then a contractor and can be credited with many structures in Paso Robles. The Hatch family added a guest house and office at the back of the house while occupying the home between 1919 and 1967. Sometime between 1979 and 1980, Truman and Colleen Davis purchased the home from grocer Lester Dauth, who had used it for a rental. They added the front bay window and picket fence.

1345 Vine Street

Booth House / Lewis Home

This large two-story redwood frame American farmhouse style and Victorian era home was built for Alfred R. Booth in 1887 for $800. The original house was built without a foundation. A foundation and electrical and plumbing upgrades were added at a later date. Alfred was a druggist from San Luis Obispo who established an Apothecary Shop in the first store (Patsy Dunn’s store) in 1878, eight years before the town started. In 1887, he opened the Eagle Drug Store in the Adam’s Building, at the corner of 12th and Spring Street, but soon after became a realtor.

The Daniel S. Lewis family became owners in 1908 and occupied it until 1955. They added one bedroom on the north side in 1941. Dan S. Lewis was a farmer, and co-owner with his brother Will of the Lewis Implement Company (which became the area’s first Ford Agency in 1911, selling the Model T). Dan S. Lewis was also Director of the Bank of America and a charter member of the Christian Church. Dan S. Lewis’s daughter, Alta (Lewis) Spurrier, became the owner in 1955 after her mother died. Her daughter, Joan Iverson, and her family lived in the home for 12 years. Alta took residency in 1978. She had married Gene Booth, son of the first builder, after Mr. Spurrier had died.

Alta was Pioneer Day Queen in 1984. She was also an accomplished pianist and active in organizations and her church. Gene’s granddaughter, Debora Hamilton and her husband, Ronald, then became owners. They removed the vines covering the front of the house and added the filigree and a white fence. The house was occupied by the Lewis family for 85 years. This was at one time the Scrooge House during the annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase event. The house is a private residence today.

