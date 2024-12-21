By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The holidays are here, a time for visiting friends and family near and far. It’s always polite to bring a gift, so why not a bottle of wine? Wine is a symbol of celebration that is a staple on the table for many cultures and in Paso Robles wine country, wine is a symbol of where we live, offering a true sense of place.

Choosing the right bottle can be simple but thoughtful, adding meaning to your gift.

Variety

More than half of Paso Robles’ vineyards produce Cabernet Sauvignon, but over 60 varieties are grown here. The best way to choose? Go tasting! It’s fun, educational, and helps you make an informed decision for your gift or dinner contribution.

Price

The idea that a higher price means a better wine is often oversimplified. Paso Robles wines offer a great value to quality ratio, especially compared to other California regions. A price range of $30 to $60 can get you a top-notch bottle.

Food Pairing

Forget the paradigm about white with what swims and red with what runs. After tasting, think about what flavors would complement your chosen wine. This is useful whether planning a holiday dinner party or attending a feast of seven fishes.

Ultimately, selecting the right Paso wine comes down to personal taste. Choose something you enjoy, and the story of why you picked it will add a personal touch to the gift.

