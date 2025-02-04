We recently rewatched the movie Roxanne, starring Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah. If you saw it when it came out in (brace yourself) 1987, you might remember it as a modern retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac. Maybe, like me, you had an enormous perm and were rocking shoulder pads or stirrup pants for your movie outing. I can’t recall my exact totally rad outfit, but I do remember being utterly charmed by Roxanne’s mailbox. She received love letters—sometimes twice a day—from a man she was infatuated with. In truth, the letters came from her friend, a man with an exaggeratedly large nose,who didn’t believe he could ever be loved. No spoilers here, but revisiting the film in our digital age made me deeply appreciative of the cards and letters I’ve saved from loved ones.

Emails and texts might be efficient, but they’ll never deliver the emotional impact of a handwritten letter in an envelopeyou have to tear open.

We’re big on card-writing here. Jillian has a background as the co-founder of a beautifully artistic stationery company, so she has a sharp eye for craftsmanship. Erin’s knack for humor shines through in the cards she curates for the store. And me? Well, let’s just say my track record is mixed. I’ll never live down the time I chose the ugliest, weirdest Father’s Day card ever. It had flowers and was somehow still depressing. The three of us are very different, but we embrace those differences when selecting cards for the shop.

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that practically begs for a heartfelt message, and we have so much fun sourcing cards that are sweet, sassy, saucy, or unapologetically lovey-dovey.

Feeling stuck on what to get your Valentine? Sometimes, all you need is a pen—and a little inspiration from one of our talented stationery artists.

Wishing you love, not just on Valentine’s Day, but all year round. May your mailbox be filled with letters that make your heart smile.

Yours truly,

Joeli & the Team at General Store Paso Robles

