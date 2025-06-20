By Camille DeVaul & the Paso Robles Area Historical Society and Museum

Ione MacLean Bowman, a self-taught artist of remarkable vision, was born on September 29, 1910, on her family’s ranch nestled between the Carrisa Plains and Pozo. Delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Thomas Still, Ione entered a world steeped in Western heritage—land settled by her ancestors before California’s statehood. As the second of five children born to John and Burma (Still) MacLean, Ione was named for the Island of Iona in Scotland, the homeland of her father. The landscape and culture of this historic ranch would become the foundation and inspiration for her life’s work.

From early childhood, Ione exhibited the traits of a natural-born artist. Surrounded by horses, wildlife, and the rhythms of remote country life, she instinctively began to sketch and paint the world around her. Though entirely self-taught, her talent was sharpened through a personal friendship with Tex Moore, the official cowboy artist of Texas. Under his informal mentorship, Ione gained the confidence to develop her distinctive voice and style as a visual storyteller of the American West.

Ione’s body of work reflects her deep immersion in the western lifestyle. Her creations spanned a wide array of mediums, including oil paintings, watercolors, pen and lithopencil sketches, bronzes, and hand-painted carvings. From humorous depictions of cowboy life to strikingly lifelike wildlife scenes, her versatility was matched only by her authenticity. She illustrated five Western books written by her brother, Angus (Othor) MacLean, including cover art for “The Ghosts of Frank and Jesse James and Other Stories,” capturing the grit and charm of frontier life with precision and warmth.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Ione’s original artworks sold for up to $1,000—a testament to her respected status among Western artists. Her preferred medium was oil, prized for its durability and richness, though her skill extended across disciplines. Today, her artwork lives on through Giclée prints, specialty gifts, and note cards, making her vision accessible to new generations of admirers.

Integral to Ione’s artistic life was her husband, John Bowman, a cowboy in every sense of the word. Born in Missouri and raised in California, John began taming wild horses at age 5 and endured the rugged challenges of the range before settling in North County. When he met Ione at a neighboring ranch, a bond was formed that lasted four decades. Married when Ione was 22 and John 36, they remained partners in life and art until his passing in 1974. Ione followed on December 31, 1988, both having spent their final days on the Diamond I Ranch.

Ione MacLean Bowman’s work is more than a tribute to Western heritage—it is part of it. Her artwork is currently displayed in the family log cabin home in Atascadero. Select pieces, along with historical artifacts and a significant gun collection, have been donated to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, where they continue to enrich the cultural tapestry of the region.

Through every brushstroke, sketch, and sculpture, Ione captured a world both personal and universal. Though she has passed, her spirit remains indelibly etched into the story of the American West—a true icon of Western Americana.

For more information on Ione MacLean Bowman’s work, please visit diamondiranch.com or visit the Paso Robles History Museum in City Park.

