It’s Part 2 of our “Local Good People Report,” and we’re sharing a bit about our chosen family behind the counter: here’s to Anna and Jessica!

We were bleary-eyed with building furniture and laying floors when Anna volunteered to unpack boxes with us 11 years ago. How lucky are we all these years later? She’s the kind of friend who brings homemade mac and cheese to work on Christmas Eve, and plays superb air guitar when “Just What I Needed” by The Cars rocks the speakers.

Anna loves the most our handmade pottery tumblers, created for us by Heidi Peterson Ceramics in Santa Margarita. “The colors are so yummy,” she explains, “and they’d be perfect for iced tea or a good margarita.” And though it’s been over 20 years, fueled by that tumbler full of margarita, her secret talent for the harmonica just might make an appearance.

advertisement

Her perfect day starts with sleeping late, relaxing with her kiddos and pups, and grazing on good food. (Cheese is her love language, after all.)

Jessica didn’t let little things like wildfire smoke or COVID ruin her first month of work. We are so thankful for her special brand of sunshine. She’s a terrifically talented graphic designer, and her gorgeous illustration of the front of the shop is on tote bags and tea towels here in the store. Her drawing of an African basket adorns our newest bag, “My Other Bag is a Basket.” Though we are all basket fans, if she got to pick one thing in the store, it would be the salt boxes by ceramicist Rachael Potts. (Are you all seeing the theme here? We may have a problem with loving pottery. We’re not sorry.) “I’ve been eyeing them ever since we started carrying them,” she shared, and we’re not surprised that her artist’s eye appreciates the hand-crafted feel of Rachael’s work.

You can always tell Jessica is here if Tame Impala is on the playlist, but she would very much prefer we skip each and every version of “Wagon Wheel.” Jessica will be listening to everything but that when she spends her perfect day going out for breakfast, reading her favorite book uninterrupted, and taking an evening walk when the wind kicks up.

See why we love them? And pottery.

Love,

The Team at General Store Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...