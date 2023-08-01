August 3, 10, 17 and 24

Concerts in the Park

City Park, Spring, and 12th Streets, Paso Robles

6–8 pm

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a family-friendly, free community event in which proceeds from concession sales and donations collected at the concerts benefit the REC Foundation (Recreation Enhances Community), a local nonprofit organization that helps provide youth recreation scholarships to members of our community. August 3: Back Pages Band

August 10: Incendo

August 17: Dirty Cello

August 24: Joy Bonner Band

August 2, 9, 16, 23

Concerts in the Park Series

Templeton Park

6–8 pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the free musical entertainment.

Aug. 2: Santa Cruz Family Band (Dance 70s, 80s & 90s)

August 9: Joy Bonner Band (Rock, Soul, Funk & Fun)

August 16: Garden Party (Classic Folk Rock)

August 23: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Rock N Roll).

August 3 and Every First Thursday

First Thursday Concert Series

J Dusi Wines, 1401 CA-46, Paso Robles

4–7 pm

Enjoy live music, food, and wine.

August 5, 12 and 26

Summer Movies in the Park

Colony Park, Atascadero

8–10 pm

Bring a blanket, chair, and snacks to enjoy movies free to the public, beginning around 8:15 pm.

August 5: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG)

August 12: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (PG)

August 26: Super Mario Bros. (PG)

August 5 and Every First Saturday

Pocket Gallery on Pine

849 13th Street, Paso Robles

4–7 pm

The new pop-up art studio hosts a recurring event where you can meet the artists showcasing their printmaking styles.

August 5, 12 and 26

Summer Concert Series

Atascadero Lake Park, Atascadero

6:30–8:30 pm

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and enjoy the summer at the “Saturdays in the Park” concert series. August 5 will have music from Unfinished with the Beatles, Painted Red Music on August 12, and The Cinders Blues Band on August 26.

August 12

Winemakers Cookoff

Paso Robles Event Center

6–9 pm

Enjoy choice wine and excellent food prepared by some of the best winemakers in the Paso Robles Appellation. Tickle your tastebuds, listen to live music, and have a great time while benefiting local high-school seniors. Come join us for this unique, must-attend event.

August 12

5th Annual Central Coast Cider Festival

Pavilion on the Lake and Atascadero Lake Park

5–8 pm

The 5th Annual Central Coast Cider Festival offers a great opportunity to taste a variety of ciders, meet the cider makers, and enjoy the community of Atascadero. VIP early entry begins at 4 pm with special pours from producers and short educational talks from cider and industry professionals.

August 18

30th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite

Downtown Atascadero

6:30–8:30 pm

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is one of the largest and most popular annual events in San Luis Obispo County and one of the City’s signature events. On Friday evening, over 400 local cruisers from the 1950s and 1960s come downtown from across California.

August 19

Mid-State Cruisers Car Show

Atascadero Lake Park

10–3 pm

Check out the interior and exterior of a wide variety of antique cars. These cars will then cruise to downtown at 5 pm and park in a VIP area next to City Hall to kick off the 7th Annual Dancing in the Streets.

August 19

7th Annual Dancing in the Streets

Downtown Atascadero

5 pm

Dancing in the Streets will jump-start the evening with performances from local bands scattered throughout downtown. Enjoy your favorite bands, community entertainment, food trucks, beer, wine/cider, and distillery vendors who will be ready to celebrate a fun evening of music and dancing.

August 19

Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market

Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

9 am-3 pm

Shop for vintage, new, and used items for sale and kids’ flea market. For information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

