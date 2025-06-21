Being a father is one of the most influential roles in a young person’s life. Fathers help shape and guide their children, laying the foundation for them to grow into kind, responsible individuals. This year, we’re proud to highlight some of our incredible local dads.

Celebrating Dads Celebrating Dads Celebrating Dads Celebrating Dads Top left to right: Jacob Rodriguez and family; Robert Easterbrook with son and daughter; Mitch Roth with daughter Carly Paul Bottom: Joe Duhon and family

Top left to right: George Shoemaker and family; Jeff Skinner with daughter Tessa and dog Poppy; Middle left to right: Tom Shepherd with his daughter Sarah; Larry and Tina Wysong with grandbaby; Matt Vierra with daughter Etta; Sam Hermosillo and family; Bottom left to right: Matt Vierra with family; Guy Sonne with daughter Nicole Hermosillo

