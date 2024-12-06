The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce has named Teresa Dellaganna as its 2024 Templeton Citizen of the Year.

If you know Templeton, then you know it’s a small town filled with a community of big hearts. Teresa exemplifies what it means to be the town’s Citizen of the Year. Templeton’s community is filled with individuals and businesses whose commitment enhances the quality of life in North County. Whether through dedicated volunteerism, philanthropy, or exceptional business practices, these unsung heroes deserve to be recognized.

Teresa Dellaganna

Teresa, along with Templeton’s Business of the Year and Community Enhancement Award winners, will be recognized at the annual Templeton Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony, celebrating those who have made contributions to the community.

We spoke with Teresa to learn more about her recognition and what it means to be Templeton’s Citizen of the Year:

Paso Robles Press Magazine: What does being named Citizen of the Year mean to you, especially as a fourth-generation Templeton native?

Teresa Dellaganna: Being named as Citizen of the Year is such an honor. Growing up in Templeton, I’ve been surrounded by giving, selfless people who have been examples of how showing up and freely giving our time can make a huge impact on those around us. My friends and family are all “doers.” They volunteer, show up in times of need, produce events and can feed the masses. They taught me well.

PM: How have your roots in Templeton shaped your approach to business, community service, and personal values?

TD: Templeton is special! I am thankful that generations ago my family chose Templeton as their home. The small-town values in Templeton have remained despite our growth. Templeton has a “we over me” mentality that allows us to put the community first. We support local businesses, and they in turn support our youth and school programs. Each day we are surrounded by those wanting to make our community a better place and it shows.

PM: What motivates you to volunteer in your community, especially with local youth sports?

TD: As a youth in Templeton, I benefitted from community members giving of their time, especially with sports, 4-H, and FFA. When given the opportunity to coach, I thought of the coaches and agriculture teachers that impacted my life. These people helped shape me into the human I am today. Coaching is a huge time commitment so when I was able, I wanted to give back. My number one goal coaching has always been to help create good humans who are ready for their next steps in life, the sport is just how we help prepare them and have fun while doing it.

PM: What do you think are the qualities of an effective community leader, and who have been some of your inspirations?

TD: An effective community leader puts others before themselves and realizes that what is good for everyone is in turn good for them. They have the same hours in a day as everyone else but they make it a priority to spend their time enhancing our community. I have been inspired by many over the years but some who come to mind are my Grandma Dellaganna; my sisters, Joni Bennion and Cassie Bontrager; my cousin, Lauri King; and my amazing mentors, Vicki Carroll, Jacky Eshelby, and Tisha Tucker.

PM: What advice would you give to other aspiring community leaders or business owners looking to make an impact?

TD: My advice is to get involved, take the first step, you can make a difference! The smallest things can make an impact. We are stronger together and many hands make work light. If you are looking for a place to start; check with the rec department, the schools, 4-H clubs, Rotary, the fairgrounds or one of the many nonprofit organizations in our area.

Like this: Like Loading...