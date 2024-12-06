It’s December, a month filled with historical events, cultural celebrations, and a time to enjoy the holidays. Your Downtown Main Street Association starts the month off with a bang! Our 63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. downtown on Saturday the 7th. This year’s theme is “Sleigh Bells Ring, Are You Listening.”

It’s a fun-filled evening around the park, filled with floats of all kinds, music and highlighted with an appearance by Santa!

This year marks the 38th time Paso Robles is treated to one of our most traditional events, The Vine Street Victorian Showcase. This is an old-fashioned event of decorated, mostly Victorian Homes, offering food, music, and entertainment for young and old. So bundle up and walk the street. Again, thank you, Downtown Main Street Association, for keeping our traditions alive! People come from all over the county for this Christmas walk.

“If you don’t like the cold weather, wrap yourself in the Christmas Spirit.” — Christina Rossetti

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the Cold Full Moon is delightful on Sunday the 15th at around 4 a.m. It’s also called the Long Night Moon and conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins.

And yet another wonderful, traditional holiday event hosted by our Main Street Association just four days before Christmas. The 34th Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Party will be held in the historic Park Ballroom on Saturday, December 21, from 2 until 4 p.m. A special holiday event just for children to enjoy refreshments, music, face painting, and lots is surprises. Dress up and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Also, on the 21st day of December, we celebrate the Winter Solstice, which happens to be the shortest day of the year. It’s that time of year when we say hello to winter and goodbye to fall.

Hey, What’s a snowman’s favorite Winter Solstice activity? Chillin’ out! Let’s try it!

Then, Merry Christmas Day comes on Wednesday, December 25.

“Peace on Earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day” — Helen Steiner Rice

Here we are, the last day of December. The holiday hoopla has passed, and we’re ready to say goodbye to 2024. Take a moment of gratitude for the gifts this year has brought your way. Include a special thank you to Hayley and Nic Mattson, their family, and staff for their sacrifices, hard work, and dedication to get this magazine into our hands every month.

Celebrate the last day of 2024. It’s fun to watch people and how they acknowledge this time. Bell Vaughn tells us, “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. The pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” I’ll see you in 2025 and leave you with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the new year.”

