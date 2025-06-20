20% off Sun Care & CBD Products!

As June approaches, we know that will mean more sunshine and that the Summer Solstice is just around the corner. This is why we are happy to announce that our sunscreen and CBD will be 20% off this June! Being out in the sun feels wonderful and offers many benefits; however, it is important to protect our skin from too much UV exposure. Many people know to use sunscreen to protect their skin but fewer know which kind of sunscreen to use. Some may believe that any type of sunscreen sold at the store is safe, yet this is not the case. Lots of standard sunscreens are filled with chemicals that are harmful to you and the environment, especially bad for our reefs. It is best to stay away from sunscreens that contain oxybenzone, octinoxate, and homosalate which are chemical UV filters. You can look for sunscreens that are mineral-based and contain zinc oxide and titanium oxide. These minerals physically sit on the skin’s surface instead of penetrating the skin like chemical sunscreens do. Mineral sunscreens work to reflect or refract UV radiation from the skin.

We are happy to say that we only carry mineral sunscreens products that are reef safe, such as All Good, Derma E, and Badger. We have squeeze, spray-on, and roll-on forms of sun protection.

Since we are naturally more active during the summer months, CBD is a great remedy for joint pain and discomfort. It is most popularly used for pain, inflammation, and even arthritis. We offer CBD creams, roll-ons, tinctures, gummies, and capsules.

It may also be worth noting that we carry aloe vera gel by Lily of the Desert for those who are experiencing a sunburn. Aloe vera is the perfect natural remedy to soothe sunburnt skin. If you are interested in trying our sunscreens, aloe vera, or CBD products, stop by the store today, and we’d be happy to answer any of your questions! We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in downtown Paso.

Happy Summer,

The Natural Alternative Team

