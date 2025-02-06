Want to turn over a new leaf? Want to start adding new exercise, supplement, and holistic practices into your daily routine? Want to make 2025 your best year yet?

We chatted with some of the leading health and wellness experts in the North County and asked them how to help make this year a year of change.

Melissa Barton from North County Pilates

Melissa Barton

ANM: “What are some of your personal favorite benefits of pilates, and how do you share those with your clientele?”

Melissa: “One of my favorite benefits of Pilates is it keeps me strong enough to do my favorite activities like hiking. So I always want to know what my client’s favorite activities are so we can keep them strong and able to do all the things they love.”

ANM: “How does Pilates calm the mind and help anyone who enters your studio to center themselves in this hectic life we live?”

Melissa: “Pilates helps calm the mind by focusing on thoughtful, controlled movements and deep breathing. It makes you tune into your body, letting go of stress and distractions. In the studio, it’s a chance to reset, clear your head, and leave feeling more balanced and centered.”

Website: nc-pilates.com

Andrea Sherrill from Peace of Mind Massage

Andrea Sherrill

ANM: “What are some of the ways that you tailor your healing massage techniques to your client’s individual needs?”

Andrea: “After the client fills out an intake form, I factor into a plan that is based around the person’s Health needs, structural pain, and goals. The clients are typically seen monthly/bi-monthly or on a weekly maintenance. The system of treatment has its roots of origin from India; it’s one of the oldest systems of Medicine and is a holistic approach to healing mind, body, and spirit.”

ANM: “Some people are starting the new year off by wanting to delve into more self-care. How would adding medical massage therapy benefit them?”

Andrea: “My treatments will benefit them in a way by opening stagnant meridian channels which runs through the facia (connective tissue), which play an important role in our health and our organs. My treatments encourage the body’s biochemistry, which promotes health and healing by unlocking stagnant energy.”

Website: peaceofmind-massage.org

Ryan Joiner from Athlon Fitness & Performance

Ryan Joiner

ANM: “Everyone who comes to a personal trainer has different needs. How do you and your clients figure out how to build a program that will work for them?”

Ryan: “We have a saying at Athlon: “if you’re not assessing, you’re guessing!” Everyone has unique needs. So, first, we do a deep dive into what they want—whether it’s rebuilding strength, regaining confidence, getting out of pain, or training like an athlete again. Then, we discuss obstacles like time constraints, past injuries, motivation, etc. Lastly, we assess the physical measures involved in achieving their goals: strength, balance, flexibility, speed, power, etc. From there, we create the perfect individualized program.”

ANM: “What made you want to become a personal trainer, and what parts of that do you bring into your training techniques?”

Ryan: “I competed in sports and martial arts until I was in my 30s. So, becoming a personal trainer (and creating Athlon Fitness & Performance) was the logical progression of my passion for physical expression and competition. With that background, I tend to focus my coaching around athletic development: That would be high-quality movement patterns, sports vision, inner ear/ balance training, and proper breathing. This is true for athletes as well as all my other clients, from weight loss to stroke recovery.”

Website: athlonelite.com

