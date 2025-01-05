From Jimmy, Leigh-Ann, and the whole staff at Shift N Gears Auto Repair. We are your local full-service auto repair experts with multiple Master ASE Certified Technicians to make sure you keep your freedom and drive safe.

New Year — New vehicle? New to you? Just fix it! Buying a new car was once the ultimate milestone. Today, however, the benefits of purchasing a brand-new vehicle are not as compelling as they once were. New features and designs have also come with an uptick in repair issues. Worse, global supply chain shortages often mean parts aren’t available, leaving new car owners stuck without their vehicles for weeks — or even months. Additionally, on average, a new car loses 20 percent of its value within the first year and up to 50 percent within five years. With pre-owned markets now offering certified vehicles with warranties, the gap between “new” and “lightly used” has narrowed significantly.

A used car strikes a balance between affordability and practicality. By purchasing a used vehicle, especially one that’s certified pre-owned—you avoid steep depreciation while still enjoying relatively modern features. Used cars are typically less expensive to insure and register, making them an attractive alternative. Buying a used car can save you thousands, but it’s not without risks. Without proper research, you could end up with a vehicle plagued by hidden issues, such as previous accidents, flood damage, or mechanical problems. Start by checking the car’s history report (Carfax) for red flags like odometer fraud or salvage titles. Always have a trusted, unbiased Auto Repair shop complete a pre-purchase inspection.

Holding onto your current vehicle and keeping up with maintenance is often the smartest financial choice. Is it really “fixing it” if you’re simply maintaining it? Regular maintenance, like fluid servicing and brake repairs, costs far less than monthly payments on a new or used car. With proper care, you can easily exceed 200,000 miles. While major repairs, such as transmission replacements or engine repairs, may feel costly, they’re usually cheaper than replacing your vehicle. By staying on top of maintenance and addressing repairs promptly, you can enjoy years of reliable performance without the financial burden of a new purchase. Additionally, maintaining your car is better for the environment.

No matter what decision is right for you and no matter how “old” your vehicle is, the need for maintenance and repairs will never disappear. Research how much maintenance is needed on the cars you’re choosing between; this can also be a deciding factor.

