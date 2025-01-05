By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society & Museum

In December, we introduced you to some of the city’s Victorian homes on Vine Street. Built in the late 1800s, the homes have raised generations of Paso Roblans and housed many of the well-known names that built our city. This month, we continue to expand our guide on the Victorian homes on Vine Street and explore the expansive history they hold. For more Paso Robles history, visit pasorobleshistorymuseum.org

Please note: This guide to the historical Victorian homes on Vine Street has been compiled with the expertise and dedication of the Paso Robles Area Historical Society. We have strived to present the most accurate and complete information available. However, as this guide draws from a variety of historical records, including newspaper articles from different periods, some discrepancies may exist. We encourage readers to use this guide as a general reference and welcome any additional insights or corrections to help preserve our shared history.

1337 Vine Street

Liddle House / Lewis Home

Herman Heppinger, a local merchant, purchased the lot from A.E. Johnson and John Wooster, a builder, in 1889 and had this Stick/Eastlake architectural style home built between 1889 and 1890 for his family who lived there for several years. Bert Cannon, who had a card and pool hall on 12th Street, lived in the house for some time at the turn of the century. Reverend J.W. Mitchell, who had been the pastor of the Christian Church for eight years, and his wife enjoyed this home, as did George and Pauline Liddle. George operated a billiard parlor and was active in city government, including serving as the mayor.

Daniel E. and Louise Lewis purchased this home in 1975 from former Mayor George Liddle and his wife, Pauline. Daniel, born in Paso Robles and the son of a pioneer family, taught seventh grade for 25 years, and Louise was an antique dealer. Dan was Pioneer Day Marshal in 1985 and had a school named for him — Daniel E. Lewis Middle School, dedicated in 1994. Bruce and Terry White purchased the home from the Lewis family in 2005 and it is now used for commercial purposes.

1245 Vine Street

Stevens Home / Huston Home

B. Smyth originally built this Queen Anne Victorian-style in 1894. Thomas and Grace Stevens arrived in Paso Robles in 1889 and later purchased this home; Thomas was a clerk at the Mercantile at the corner of 12th and Pine streets until 1903 when he became a partner with Shimmin in a popular store, The Emporium, until his death in 1914. Grace was the first president of the Woman’s Club and helped to organize the original library.

Later, a prominent pioneer family, the Hustons, enjoyed the home for many years. In 1948, the home was converted into three apartments by three local women who were the managers for 18 years. Martin and McFarland/MacFarlane, Inc. became the owners in early 1983. They modified the interior for business office use for their wine (Martin Bros. Winery) and advertising businesses. Homeowners Bruce and Terry White did extensive restoration in 2008, adding Victorian fixtures, woodwork, and moldings, and returned the ceilings to their original 12-foot height.

