Consider ECHO as a way to give back

It has been our privilege to work with the El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, over the past many years. We started providing a monthly meal through its predecessor, Paso Cares, in the parking lot across from the fairgrounds. Back then, we would bring food for about 30 to 35 guests. In 2024, we provided over 1,100 meals with the help of partners like Just Baked, who now whips up delicious sweet treats for us on the first Wednesday of the month.

We’ve learned so much in our time at ECHO. Most profoundly, we see that it’s not just about meals or a hot shower. It’s about dignity, and helping people plug into resources that are available, but not always easy to navigate. It’s about not just finding permanent housing for someone, but also preventing individuals and families from losing their housing in the first place. For us, it’s also been about putting a personality and name to the faces of people we see out in the community who, like us, are moving through personal challenges and hardships.

We wanted to share our column with Director of Development and Operations Austin Solheim about the many ways people can engage with ECHO, whether you can give the gift of time, donations, or a warm smile. Welcome, Austin!

Thank you for the warm introduction! At ECHO, there are countless ways to get involved and make a lasting impact. Volunteering is at the heart of what we do, and whether you’re serving meals, helping in our garden, or supporting events like Empty Bowls, your time contributes directly to our mission.

For those with busy schedules, donations are another powerful way to help. Every contribution, whether a one-time gift or ongoing support, helps us provide shelter, case management, and essential services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Additionally, consider hosting a donation drive for Welcome Home Baskets filled with essentials for clients moving into stable housing. Even something as simple as a smile or words of encouragement can brighten someone’s day and remind them they are not alone in their journey.

Together, we can create a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit our website at echoshelter.org. We’d love to have you join us!

Thank you, Austin!

Wishing everyone in our community warmth, dignity, and hope in this new year.

