PASO ROBLES — The festive holiday lights adorning downtown Paso Robles will begin coming down next week, with the final viewing opportunity on Sunday, Jan. 12. This seasonal display has illuminated City Park and downtown streets, attracting visitors and enhancing the holiday spirit.

Now part of an annual tradition, the holiday lighting initiative has grown over the past two years through city support and community contributions, adding to the charm of the downtown area.

Starting Monday, Jan. 13, crews will carefully remove the decorations and reinstall year-round decorative lighting to maintain a vibrant atmosphere. The transition will be completed by the end of the week with minimal disruption.

For more information, visit prcity.com/pasolights

