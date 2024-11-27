PASO ROBLES — The 2nd Annual Reindeer Fun Run is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at Twin Rivers Ranchin Paso Robles. Hosted by Almond Acres Charter Academy, this festive community event invites participants of all ages to join in support of the school’s athletic program.

The event will feature a Kids’ Mile, Open 5k, Open 10k, and a Family Run/Walk, encouraging school teams, families, and individuals to get active together.

“We are excited to bring families and friends together for another Reindeer Run,” said event coordinator Ashley Dritsas. “Last year’s run was such a joyful occasion, and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Event Schedule:

7 a.m.: Check-in opens (arrive at least 30 minutes before your race)

8 a.m.: 10k Race

8:45 a.m.: 5k Race

10:15 a.m.: Kids’ Mile

10:30 a.m.: Family Run/Walk

Registration Details:

Kids’ Mile: $15

5k: $30

10k: $40

Family Run/Walk: $25 (up to four participants; $10 per additional member)

School Teams: $125 per team

