PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 8. Trustees continued informational items that were carried over from the previous meeting on Feb. 22.

Item H2: Lease-Leaseback Construction Delivery Method has been continued to another meeting due to an attorney from Lozano Smith not being available to speak that night.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Pawlowski presented an update on the Aquatics Complex as an informational item only. In October 2021, staff presented a reconfigured aquatics complex design and was instructed to return with an action plan in February 2022, after the decision was made regarding school consolidation and boundaries.

The reconfiguration of the Aquatics Complex included going from a 25-yard and 50-meter pool to one 30 meter pool. During the Feb. 22 meeting, trustees approved staff to identify the small pool as surplus property and list it for sale. The original small pool was purchased for $277,839, and staff has already seen interest from a private party to buy the pool.

After board discussion and public comment supporting a decision to move forward with the Aquatic Complex, staff was given direction to move forward with an action item at the next school board meeting, Mar. 22.

The Board later approved the acceptance of several donations.

Daniel Diaz is donating $100 in support of PRHS Boys Tennis

Brian Thorndyke is donating $500 in support of PRHS Baseball.

Troy Construction is donating $150 in support of PRHS Athletics.

Carlos Guzman is donating $135 in support of PRHS Athletics.

Desire Harris is donating $1,000 in support of PRHS Black Student Union.

Paso Robles Rotary is donating $1,000 to PRHS for the purchase of a new Mascot Costume.

Central Coast Green Building Council is donating $1,000 in support of Winifred Pifer Elementary School’s garden. The funds are to be used to make school garden improvements.

The Board then approved Mark Buchman for the 2022 California School Board Association (CSBA) delegate assembly. Buchman was the only candidate on the ballot. Election results will be available no later than Apr. 1. The Delegate will serve a two-year term beginning Apr. 1, 2022, through Mar. 31, 2024.

Tom Harrington, Paso Robles High School Vice Principal, presented the Comprehensive School Safety Plan (CSSP) for PRJUSD schools. The contents of the CSSP include aspects of social, emotional, and physical safety for both youth and adults at our schools. CSSPs also have procedures for complying with existing laws related to school safety. The Board unanimously approved the CSSP plans.

Later in the meeting, the Board approved salary increases for summer school programs, management and confidential employees, and also certified management.

Item J6 Approve Summer School PRPE MOU Increased Rate Due to Learning Loss Mitigation Funds and Needs

This item specifically addresses learning loss mitigation by expanding the summer school plan and offering increased staff pay. In addition, the District will be offering K-12 summer programming and extended school year services. This item also includes increased rates for before and after-school in-person tutoring programs. The current pay rate is $35.14.

The Board approved to increase the rate to $55.46 for all teaching, counseling, and SLP positions. Additionally, the District will pay $55.46 for the staffing of in-person tutoring programs as designed by the site administrators. The district rate for summer school and tutoring will return to $35.14 on Aug. 1.

Item J7 Approve Management Salary Schedule Increase 2021-22

The Board additionally approved salary increases for management and confidential employees. The increase included health benefit contributions. At the Feb. 22 Board meeting, the Trustees approved the negotiated agreements for both classified and certificated labor groups. This agreement included a four percent increase in salary retroactively applied to Jul. 1, 2021, a $1000 off-schedule payment, and an increased contribution to health and welfare by $514 annually.

The schedule includes salary increases for the superintendent, confidential positions, board members, and classified management.

Item J8 Approve Proposed Certificated Management Salary Increase 2021-22

Based on a recent salary study comparison in the local area, recruitment and retention data, and the overall need and demand of certificated administrators, the District proposed an increased salary schedule for the 2021-22 school year. According to the study, PRJUSD has the lowest salary for certified positions in the county.

The increased cost for the 2021-22 school year will be approximately $44,000 over the budgeted four percent raise. Employees would also receive the increased contribution to health and welfare ($514 annually) and the $1000 off schedule payment.

Trustee Christ Bausch motioned to approve Item J8. The motion was unanimously approved with a 7-0 vote.

Superintendent Curt Dubost thanked the Board members for approving the raises, “Thank you very much. Truly appreciated. It means a lot. It’s not just the money; it’s the confidence and the gesture of appreciation for a team that we put together that we believe in. With this done and the money being a little bit better, I will commit to myself doing an exit interview for any senior management who leaves—and report back to you.”

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Mar. 22, with open session starting at 6 p.m.

