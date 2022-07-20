The child would later test positive for fentanyl in their system

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A mother was arrested in San Luis Obispo for child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit Detectives served a search warrant on June 15 at a resident in the 200 block of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The operation led to the arrest of Brynn Maddox (28) for causing child endangerment to her 5-year-old child. Two other adult relatives lived in the home.

Detectives seized numerous items of narcotics (fentanyl) and narcotic paraphernalia in locations in the living room that were easily accessible to the child. The excessive accumulation of garbage, severe lice infestation and the lack of running water made the living conditions unsanitary and unsafe for the child.

The child was removed from the residence by Child Protective Services. The child would later test positive for fentanyl in their system. Brynn Maddox was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Ultimately, Maddox was released on June 22 on a Post Arraignment Monitoring System.

