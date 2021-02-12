The Templeton Community Services District has an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m open session.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may participate via teleconference or the zoom link.

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 857 7135 9414

Passcode: 761904

Or Join the Zoom Meeting here.

PUBLIC COMMENT

The public may provide comments via e-mail or letters that will be provided to the Board of Directors.

E-mails may be sent to ion@templetoncsd.org

Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465.

Letters may be dropped-off at the District’s Drop Box outside the Admin Office at 420 Crocker St. Templeton.

People may call and leave a message concerning items on the agenda at (805) 434-4900.

Public input must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 16, by 3 p.m.

Items on the agenda to discuss are:

a. Release of 25 Water Units

b. COVID-19 Status Update

c. Fire and Emergency Services Master Plan

d. Award of Consulting Agreement to Wallace Group

e. Mid-Year Budget Review and Adjustments (2020-2021)

The full agenda and links to the meeting can be found on the TCSD website.

