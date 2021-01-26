ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero’s Recreation Division is now accepting band applications for the upcoming 2021 “Saturday in the Park” Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Concert Series is currently planned for the following Saturdays: Jun. 12, Jun. 19, Jul. 10, Jul. 24, Jul. 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, and Sept. 18.

All concerts are held at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30–8:30 p.m. and are free for the community. Due to COVID, there might be an adjustment in the dates that the concerts can begin.

“While we brought concerts to our residents virtually in 2020, we will be focused on the regular concert series to be in-person for 2021,” according to city officials. “If those concerts cannot take place, we will have to cancel the Concert series or a portion of the shows depending on where we are with the pandemic.”

Band applications are now available on the City website under Community Services. To have an application mailed or emailed to you, email Jennifer Fanning, Recreation Supervisor, jfanning@atascadero.org.

All applications are due by Friday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. No late applications will be accepted.

The concert series is promoted through various media, including radio and digital advertising, social media, City websites, and printed materials. Each band selected is paid a one-time stipend of $350 on the evening of the respective concert. The City of Atascadero will provide an audio technician for each concert. Personal audio equipment is not allowed.

