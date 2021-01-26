PASO ROBLES – Tonight, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) will be meeting for a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Board members will be setting a date for a Special Board meeting to discuss their response to the Grand Jury Report.

After many comments from the public on how difficult it is to hear board members speak during the meeting, trustees will be discussing whether future meetings should be held via Zoom.

The meeting can be viewed through the PRJUSD YouTube Channel here.

The full agenda can be viewed here.

Consent Agenda Items:

Approve Use of Facilities Agreement

Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Flamson/Peterson Lunch Shelter Project

Action Items:

Approval and Acceptance of Donations

Presentation of 7-11 Surplus Property Advisory Committee Report to the Board of Trustees

Approval of Change Order No. 2 for the Flamson/Peterson Lunch Shelter Project

Approval of Change Order No. 3 for the Flamson/Peterson Lunch Shelter Project

Approval of Change Order No. 4 (deductive) for the Flamson/Peterson Lunch Shelter Project

Approval of the Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE) Elementary level MOU, 2020-2021

Adopt COVID-19 Prevention Program Plan

PRPE MOU Leaves/Family First Coronavirus Response Act

PRPE MOU: 2020-2021 6-12 Secondary Cohorts and Voluntary In-Person Instruction

Approve Contract to Hire Kim Holmes as Interim Executive Assistant to the Superintendent

Approve Timeline and Board Member Participation in the Preparation and Review of the Next Board Meeting Agenda

Set Date for Special Board Meeting to Consider the Board’s Response to the Grand Jury Report

Determine Whether Future Board Meetings Should be Held via Zoom

Informational Items:

Business and Budget Update

Staffing Review PRJUSD: Outside Consultant

Proposed Revisions to Board Policy 2110: Superintendent Responsibilities and Duties (First Reading)

Proposed Revisions to BP/AR 6020: Parent Involvement (First Reading)

Board Bylaw 9311

Employee Code of Ethics

PUBLIC COMMENT

Verbal Public Comment:

Call (805) 608-4230 to provide live public comments during the meeting for an item number on the agenda in open session or for an item NOT on the agenda. You will be placed in a queue. You must call well in advance of the item you wish to comment on, public comment will not be available once the item has been discussed by the Board of Trustees.

Written Public Comment:

To provide written public comments to be read during the meeting, please email 450 words or less to info@pasoschools.org.

Note on the email if the comment is for a closed session item, an item number on the agenda in open session, or for an item NOT on the agenda. Public Comments will be accepted via email until 4:30 p.m., Jan. 19, 2021.

Public Comment is limited to three minutes per person and no more than 20 minutes total for any one item. Any documents, petitions, or information for submission may also be emailed to the address above.

