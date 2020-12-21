San Luis Obispo — January 7–28. The 2021 San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival is going virtual this year. Diversity and Harmony is the theme with a selection of short, narrative, and documentary films that showcase varied expressions of the Jewish experience from around the world. Three of the films celebrate the healing and unifying power of music and all the films convey a positive message of understanding through storytelling. Visit WWW.SLOJFF.COM for the Festival line-up.

“We are delighted to continue the SLO Jewish Film Festival’s tradition in this new format. It has enabled us to expand programming, develop collaborations and outreach in new directions,” shares Co-Director Lauren Bandari. For three weeks, attendees can watch the expanded slate of films along with the intimate filmmaker conversations the audience has come to enjoy. Muara C. Johnston is back as the interviewer, and will be talking to the directors, producers and actors who are the creative force behind the movies. There is a live Kibbitz Chat Room for community building where cinephiles can share film reviews and discuss the engaging live events.

“It is not just for Jewish members of the community, but for everyone,” states Festival Co-Directors Lauren and Muara. “We hope this year, 2021, with folks quarantining at home and looking for engaging content, they’ll check out the terrific movies curated for the SLO Jewish Film Festival. Great storytelling knows no barriers, it simply expands our hearts and opens our minds.”

