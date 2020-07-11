PASO ROBLES — A grass fire burned 10 acres in the Salinas Riverbed along Navajo Avenue and threatened nearby homes Friday evening in Paso Robles.

At 5:43 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area of Niblick Road for a vegetation fire. The fire started in the riverbed near Navajo Avenue and Rio Court.

The first fire engine arrived within approximately five minutes. The first Battalion Chief at the

scene reported a half-acre of grass burning in the riverbed and moving at a moderate rate of spread.

Due to the hot dry conditions and significant overgrowth in the Salinas Riverbed, the fire spotted and created two additional fires. In total, approximately 10 acres burned.

Two fire engines, one squad and four Chief officers from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, 11 additional engines, two dozers, two air tankers, one air attack plane and two hand crews from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County immediately responded. A total of 70 firefighters were required to bring the situation under control.

The Paso Robles Police Department provided additional assistance.

All fire aircraft activity was halted during the fire due to an illegal drone flying in the area.

“Flying drones over the fire hampers our ability to contain the fire. We remind the public not to fly drones while fire aircraft are operating,” Paso Robles fire officials stated.

The fire was contained at approximately 7:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

