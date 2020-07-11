UPDATE 7:09 p.m.: It appears Fire Crew has stopped any forward progress. Waiting for confirmation.

UPDATE 6:44 p.m.: Fire is now on 13th and Navajo. Traffic blocked on South River Rd from 13th Street to Navajo. Avoid the area if you can.

UPDATE 6:37 p.m.: Editor Brian Williams on the scene. Fire burning north up riverbed.

UPDATE 6:31 p.m: Fire jumped to other side of riverbed. CAL Fire planes are circling the area.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m: According to reports forward progress has been stopped. CAL Fire Bulldozer on the scene.

PASO ROBLES – Grass fire in the river bed near Rio Count and Navajo Road. Paso Robles Fire on the scene, CAL Fire just arrived. The fire is close to where the River Fire began.

This story is developing check back for more information.

Grass Fire, Paso Robles River Bed. Video by Brian Williams on the scene

Grass Fire, Paso Robles. Photos by Brian Williams

