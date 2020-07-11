ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chapter of American Association of University Women recently awarded 10 scholarships for students to continue their college education.

The Georgie Arnold Scholarship is new this year and honors a long-time member of the local branch. It is given to a student whose goal is a career in education. This year’s recipient of the Georgie Arnold Scholarship was Emily Ford of Templeton. She plans to become a teacher.

The other nine recipients of scholarships are as follows:

• Julia Arroyo, a nursing major attending Cuesta College. She graduated from Atascadero High School.

• Nicol D. Jaurez, majoring in business at Cuesta College. She attended Paso Robles High School and received a GED from San Luis Coastal.

• Cosette Gibler, majoring in math with a dance minor at Cal Poly, SLO. She attended Templeton High School.

• Alexandra van Ehrenkrook, a double major in music and environmental studies. She attended Templeton High School.

• Kambria Galindo, majoring in biology at Cal Poly, SLO, with the goal of becoming a veterinarian. She graduated from Dallas High School in Oregon.

• Maria Contreras, a criminal justice major. She attended Paso Robles High School.

• Carolina Hill, majoring in math and science. She attended Atascadero High School.

• Kelly Garcia, a nursing major at Cuesta College. She attended Canyon High School.

• Celia T. Leon, a business administration major. She attended Templeton High School.

AAUW Atascadero used the proceeds from annual fundraisers to give a total of $8,000 in scholarships to these young women.

