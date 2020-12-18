SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo Fire Department Engineer and EMS Alec Flatos was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The shot was administered at 1:13 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, during a SLO County Public Health Department press event. The County received its first allotment, 1950 doses, of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Flatos was one of five people to receive the vaccine Friday. He spoke about the importance of getting the vaccine.

“On the advice of personal friends that are doctors, nurses, I’ve made my decision to be supportive of this absolutely because it is the right way that we can all move forward, be safe in our communities,” Flatos said. “Not only am I going to be able to better protect our community with this vaccine, but I’m also going to be able to better protect my family and my loved ones.”

Flatos looked forward to others doing the same.

“Unequivocally, this is the right decision for all of us to make in the EMS world, and I look forward to being the first firefighter in this County to get the vaccine,” he added. “And I look forward to all of us following suit. So that we can move forward.”

SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein explained that healthcare workers would get the vaccine first and the County was going to be holding invite-only vaccination clinics, beginning on Monday, Dec. 21.

There are two phases of distribution. Phase 1 includes the highest-risk individuals, starting with hospital workers, EMS personnel, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers, and ending with other essential workers and anyone who has high-risk medical conditions or is over the age of 65.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

