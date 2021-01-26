SLO clinic will be temporarily closed Wednesday, then move to new location beginning Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will temporarily close the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Jan. 27, due to the upcoming storm, expected to bring up to 65 mph winds and several inches of rainfall.

All other vaccine clinics will remain open with modifications for storm safety and general comfort.

Everyone who has an appointment at the SLO clinic on Wednesday will still have an appointment, but those appointments will be moved to Monday, Feb. 1, and all will be notified of the change via email, text message, or phone call.

In addition, the County announced that starting Monday, Feb. 1, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sierra Way will move to Cuesta College as part of the County’s plan to expand its vaccination efforts. Other existing appointments booked for the remainder of this week (Tuesday, Jan. 26; Thursday, Jan. 28; and Friday, Jan. 29) for the Sierra Way location in San Luis Obispo are not affected by these changes.

“Our first priority is the safety and health of our community members,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. “The expected storm is going to be a big one, so we are making changes to the vaccine clinics to ensure everyone’s safety. The Cuesta College site offers significantly more space for staff and recipients, taking us one step closer toward our goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day.”

The Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinics will remain open, as observation areas can be safely moved inside to accommodate social distancing. However, due to limited space at the SLO clinic, the observation area cannot be moved.

Moving the SLO clinic to Cuesta College promises increased parking capacity and improved accessibility for residents with mobility concerns. Ride services are available for eligible residents with appointments who need door-to-door transportation to a vaccination site.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in SLO County, visit RecoverSLO.org/vaccine or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903.

