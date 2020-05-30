Live Coverage Started today at 8 a.m. PST (11 a.m. EST)

Space X launch was rescheduled to today after it was scrubbed on Wednesday due to weather.

Space X will launch its first manned space craft with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch marks the first American space craft to carry astronauts into space since the space shuttle program was retired in 2011.

Behnken and Hurley will be transported to the International Space Station aboard the Space X Crew Dragon capsule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related