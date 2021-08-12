Annual trading day returns on August 21

By Karyl Lammers

PASO ROBLES — Everybody loves Paso Robles; there is something for everyone right here. I have had the honor of meeting locals and visitors face to face for over 25 years in this city. The natural beauty of our area, this historic downtown, the wine country, and our culture keep us at the top of the list for “the most desirable places to live and visit in the world.

As residents of Paso, we enjoy having the best air quality and demographics, as well as shopping, food, and commodities right at our fingertips. The majority of visitors do come for our wines, which are marketed around the world, but they end up falling in love with downtown and its welcoming, hometown feel. Our business owners are to be congratulated for that! We have independent owners of shops, restaurants, and wineries (the big box stores are on the outskirts of town).

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Actually, in most restaurants, the owners are also the chefs, and in the shops and wineries, the owners are at the counters most of the time. This accounts for our “friendly” atmosphere. There is a pride and camaraderie among merchants that is felt wherever you go. That hometown feeling, which nobody can take from you, is described as warmth, comfort, and well-being. Our hopes and prayers are that we never lose it!!

When times are busy, Paso is busier than ever. We just came off a wild ride through May, June, and July. Now we’re in a calm, quiet time, with a light list of celebrations and events.

Normally, August is the busiest month for vacations, just before school starts. As you know, we travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. But, these are strange times because we have been in lockdown mode for over a year. For the past few months, we have been “On The Move.” They say, “you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.” If you, like so many others, have taken your vacation in the past few months, then August is the time to re-group and get ready for school and the end-of-the-year events. Slow down enough to switch your focus away from all the ways things could be better to know “how good they really are.”

Don’t forget laughter is an instant vacation!

I want to say, Thank You Main Street Association for the good times, the days you fill with pleasure. Thank you for fond memories and for feelings we will always treasure!

We’re so glad Norma and the Team are at it again! On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the City Park…yes, Trading Day is back with this popular family-friendly day offering family services, information, children’s activities, and Yard Sale, Retail, and Craft items for sale. Come and join the fun! Call Main Street office to participate, or if you have questions (805)238-4103.

It’s nice to have familiar, common, everyday, usual happenings back in our lives. Smile often, think positive, give thanks, laugh loudly, love others and always dream big!

