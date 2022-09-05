The suspect was arrested after an attempted sexual assault and multiple burglaries over the weekend

CAMBRIA — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault in Cambria on Sunday. The same suspect was identified in an attempted burglary the day prior.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 on the 2400 block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. The female victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room.

Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim but then continued walking away. Through the investigation, Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stolen her credit card, and taken her vehicle. Ludwick later returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.

Further investigation revealed that Ludwick had entered a different home the previous day on Saturday, Sept. 3. The home was empty at the time he entered, but the residents returned home and confronted Ludwick. Residents did not believe Ludwick was a threat and did not report this incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Ludwick then returned to the same address on Sept. 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m. However, the residents were home and told him he needed to leave.

Ludwick was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for charges of assault with PC 220 assault with attempt to commit a felony, two counts of PC 459 burglary, VC 10851 driving a car without consent, PC 496(D) receiving stolen property, and PC 484G use of access card unlawfully obtained.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional unreported incidents with John Michael Ludwick, as well as any surveillance footage from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 with any information. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or on their website slotips.org.

