Missing juvenile was located today and has been reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating Alyssa Vanwyk.

Original Story

On Dec. 31, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 12-year-old runaway out of Nipomo. Alyssa Vanwyk was last seen walking near Grand Street in Nipomo at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and began a search of the area. Alyssa is considered at-risk due to her age. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Missing Juvenile, Alyssa is described as being 5’2″ tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black leggings. Alyssa is believed to possibly be in the Santa Maria area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4550.

