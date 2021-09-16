SAN LUIS OBISPO — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) San Luis Obispo County Branch is pleased to announce the Freedom Fund Gala, “Committed to Social Justice,” featuring keynote speaker, the Honorable Congresswoman Maxine Waters. She will be introduced by Congressman Salud Carbajal. Consuelo Meux, Ph.D., event coordinator “Working with the offices of both legislators has shown their dedication to provide relevant and timely information to the public.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is considered by many to be one of the most powerful women in American politics today. She has gained a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for women, children, people of color and the poor. She has been the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district since 1991 and is the most senior of the twelve Black women currently serving in Congress. Congresswoman Waters made history as the first woman and first African American Chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

The event will be live-streamed on Saturday, Oct. 16, 5–7 p.m., and marketed throughout San Luis Obispo County and beyond to maximize viewership. It will include an awards presentation, entertainment, and silent auction. Rev. Stephen Vines, President “Stronger than armies, is an idea whose time has come, a community united for Social Justice and Freedom for all.”

All funds raised from the Gala supports the work of NAACP SLO County to promote equality, eliminate discrimination, and pursue social justice in our communities. This is done through education programs in the school systems and local colleges, canvassing the community to identify concerns, register people to vote, and help to bring the community together during good times and bad.

Here are ways you can participate, visit NAACPSLOCty.org/Gala for details

• Be a Major Event Sponsor

• Advertise in the Event Program

• Be a Food Donor

• Donate a Silent Auction Item

• Purchase Tickets Online

The NAACP is the nations’ oldest, largest, and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. There are over a half million members and supporters nationwide and around the world. The San Luis Obispo County Branch is one of the largest in California, with almost 400 members. For more about the event, visit NAACPSLOCty.org/Gala. For more information, please email naacpslocty@gmail.com or call 805-748-9735. Thank you in advance for your consideration and participation in the Freedom Fund Gala.

