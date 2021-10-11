Appointments are recommended but not mandatory

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Office of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) will be holding mobile office hours in Santa Maria on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

District staff will be at the Santa Barbara County Betteravia Complex at 511 East Lakeside Parkway, Suite 47, in Santa Maria. Staff will be on hand to talk with constituents about legislation and assist them with state agencies.

Constituents are encouraged to call the District Office at 805-549-3381 to schedule an appointment; however, appointments are not required.

