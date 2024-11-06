The Founder’s Day festivities invite the community to explore Templeton’s rich history

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Historical Museum Society is thrilled to announce its annual Founder’s Day Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Templeton. This family-friendly event commemorates the historic arrival of Templeton’s first passenger train in 1886, a milestone that established the town as the southern terminus of the train line connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The Founder’s Day festivities invite the community to explore Templeton’s rich history, featuring exhibits at the museum’s historical house, blacksmith shop, and railroad depot. Visitors can enjoy a display of antique vehicles, tractors, and railroad artifacts, along with live demonstrations of “Hit and Miss” machinery and traditional blacksmithing.

The celebration includes engaging activities for all ages, such as cakewalks, carnival games, and a 4-H petting zoo. Young guests and families can learn about the heritage of the Salinan Tribe, who hold a special place in the region’s history. Live music will set a lively atmosphere, and food options will be available from El Red Rooster’s food truck, with local wine available next door at Clavo Winery. Additionally, free pie and cake will be offered — a sweet tradition that has been part of the celebration since 2006.

For more information on the Templeton Historical Museum, visit templetonmuseum.com

Feature Image: Visitors to Templeton’s Founders’ Day, coming Nov. 3, can enjoy a display of antique vehicles, tractors, and railroad artifacts, along with live demonstrations of “Hit and Miss” machinery and traditional blacksmithing. Photo Courtesy of Templeton Historical Society

