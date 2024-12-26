Children and families gather for tea, performances, and festive cheer at the cherished event

PASO ROBLES — Little girls and boys dressed in their Christmas best filled the Park Ballroom on Park Street for the 34th Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Affair on Saturday, Dec. 21. The afternoon was filled with “tea” in custom tea cups, singing, dance performances and visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Snow King and Queen.

The event is the final chapter in the Paso Robles “Christmas Story” dreamed up by the Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Executive Director Norma Moye over 30 years ago. Moye describes the event as one final gift to the children before Christmas comes to town.

Sisters Ruby and Tori Ormonde thoroughly enjoyed their first Teddy Bear Affair. Each child in attendance came accompanied by their own teddy or “plushie.”

advertisement

Ruby, age 7, told Paso Robles Press / Atascadero News what her favorite part of the afternoon was: “I like the singing,” and she added that Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer was her favorite song of the day — can’t go wrong with a classic like that.

Her sister Tori’s (6 years old) favorite part of the affair was bringing her plushie Uni the Unicorn to join the fun activities.

We asked the sisters what they looked forward to most this Christmas. They both had the most heartwarming answer for the press.

“You get to spend time with your family,” said Ruby.

Tori followed, echoing her sister’s sentimental response, “Spending time with my family.”

Also in attendance was the 2024 California Mid-State Fair Court: Queen Megan Pagnini, Ashlee Holt, and Logan Rutherford, who all grew up in Paso Robles.

This was Holt and Rutherford’s first time attending the affair, however, Pagnini grew up coming to the Teddy Bear Affair (formerly known as the Teddy Bear Tea).

“It’s special because my mom came with me again today so we are just recreating what I did as a kid but now older and as queen,” said Pagnini.

Throughout the last year and especially during the holidays, the CMSF court has made an effort to attend as many events throughout the county as possible.

“Being able to do all the Christmas activities … doing stuff for the community has been really special,” said Pagnini, who dreamed of being CMSF Queen since she was 6 years old.

Of the Teddy Bear Affair, Holt said, “I love it. it’s so cute, and watching all of the performances, I am obsessed with it. And being able to see the little kids go and see Santa and the Queen and King is just so special.”

Rutherford echoed Holt’s excitement for the event: “This is really amazing to see all the little kids be able to interact with each other and with Santa and the elves.”

Out of all of the events the CMSF court attended, both Holt and Pagnini enjoyed volunteering at the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles’s Day of Giving on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“I felt really awesome and special to be a part of something that big,” said Pagnini.

Rutherford added, “I thought it was so amazing to see and help out with all the presents. There are so many families that were so grateful and it was so amazing to be a part of it.”

Unfortunately, Holt was unable to attend the Day of Giving, but said the Teddy Bear Affair ended up being her favorite holiday event she attended this December.

“Seeing that joy on their face and then also being able to meet everyone here and just community coming together I’ve enjoyed,” Holt said.

Built over 100 years ago, the Park Ballroom allows its guests to step back in time. Tables were set up throughout the room, with Moye on the stage, choreographing the day. “Tea” and cookies were served for each of the guests. It takes much time and dedication from volunteers to make the event — hosted by the Main Street Association — happen.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus the Snow King and Queen, were available at the tea for photo opportunities, followed by a live recital of “Ten Little Angels” on guitar by Nick Breton.

For more information on the Paso Robles Main Street Association’s events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

Featured Image: Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus pose with Tori (left) and Ruby Ormonde at the 34th Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Affair. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...