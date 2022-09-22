2022 concert lined up for Nov. 4-6 in downtown Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The Paderewski Festival returns in full force this year with a series of live, in-person concerts in Paso Robles during the weekend of Nov. 4-6. Performances are open to the public and will be held in various venues in downtown Paso Robles. Paderewski Patrons and Friends of Paderewski passes, as well as general admission tickets, are now available at paderewskifest.com.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the beautifully restored Park Ballroom at 1232 Park St. in Paso Robles will be the setting for an engaging program of woodwind music presented by the award-winning Cracow Golden Quintet, an ensemble of exceptional young soloists who have performed and recorded throughout Europe. A wine reception will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a performance at 7:30 of two well-known works by Ignacy Jan Paderewski and musical sections from three outstanding neoclassical Polish composers — Grażyna Bacewicz, Wojciech Kilar, and Tadeusz Szeligowski.

On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, the 2022 Paderewski Festival continues with two programs in the historic ballroom of the Paso Robles Inn, located at 1103 Spring St. Winners of the 2022 Youth Piano Competition will be showcased in their recital at 4 p.m. Aged 10-18, the finalists in this year’s Junior and Senior divisions will present their repertoire to the assembled audience of family, friends, and Festival concertgoers. The awards ceremony will directly follow the young pianists’ appearances. This concert has been traditionally free and open to the public, and it remains so this year.

On Saturday night, the 2022 Paderewski Festival Gala Concert will feature dynamic virtuoso pianist Jakub Kuszlik, winner of the Paderewski and Chopin International piano competitions. Highlights of Kuszlik’s program will include Paderewski’s Polonaise, Légende and Cracovienne fantastique, and Bacewicz’s Second Piano Sonata, as well as Chopin’s Scherzo in E major and his monumental Piano Sonata in B minor. Epoch Estate Wines, the official Gala Concert sponsor, will provide a wine reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Friends of Paderewski, and Paderewski Patrons only are invited to a special brunch and concert on a brand-new concert grand Steinway presented at an exclusive venue in downtown Paso Robles. Further details on this event will be made available to Festival Pass holders only.

Ticket Details

Opening Concert featuring the Cracow Golden Quintet

Friday, Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. wine reception, 7:30 p.m. concert

$35 public / $25 seniors & students / $10 students, 18 and under

Youth Competition Winners’ Recital

Saturday, Nov. 5 | 4 p.m. free admission, reservations required

Gala Concert

Saturday, Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. wine reception, 7:30 p.m. concert $40 public / $35 seniors & students / $15 students, 18 and under

Festival Passes Friends of Paderewski

$250. Includes priority seating at all events, private event on Sunday that includes performances, a lecture, brunch, and a gift bag with Paderewski memorabilia.

Paderewski Patrons

$500. Includes all the above amenities, plus an exclusive dinner with the Gala artist on Friday night.

The 2022 Festival Pass pricing remains unchanged from previous years. Seating is guaranteed should the audience size be limited due to any changes in SLO County Health Department regulations.

The Paderewski Festival’s major sponsors and longtime partners include Epoch Estate Wines, Cass Winery, Libretto, Paso Robles Inn, Park Ballroom/Acorn Management, Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles, USC Polish Music Center, and Travel Paso.

For more information, please consult paderewskifest.com website, email paderewskifestpaso@gmail.com, or call (805) 235-5409.

