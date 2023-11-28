PASO ROBLES — In a festive collaboration between the Paso Robles Police Department, Department of Emergency Services, and the City of Paso Robles Recreation Department, Santa Claus is set to make a special appearance in Paso Robles on Dec. 6 and 7.

Santa, accompanied by a merry entourage of police officers and firefighters, will be visiting two locations in the community:

Centennial Park: Wednesday, Dec. 61, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 61, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oak Park (30th St. and Railroad Tracks): Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Families are warmly invited to join in the holiday spirit, meet Santa, and mingle with local public safety heroes on these enchanting nights. The free event promises festive delights, including hot chocolate, candy canes, and the opportunity for a cherished photo with Santa and his elves.

