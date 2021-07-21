Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio through Jan. 2, 2022

PASO ROBLES — Sensorio announced that they will be extending the stunning outdoor art exhibit Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio through Jan. 2, 2022, due to popular demand.

The immersive installation includes Munro’s 15-acre Field of Light, an array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics which gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color, and the adjacent Light Towers, featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated with glowing optic fibers modulating to a custom musical score.

Since reopening in April following the government-mandated closure due to COVID-19, the exhibit has been sold out weeks in advance.

Sensorio Executive Director Paul Haught shared, “We are thrilled to announce this extension so that all interested visitors can have the opportunity to experience this one-of-a-kind immersive exhibit.”

Sensorio enhances the experience with live entertainment by local musicians and offers food and beverages, including wine/beer, snacks, and meals. A VIP experience option is also available, which includes exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, and other amenities.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio tickets are available for timed entry on Thursday-Sunday evenings, now through Jan. 2, 2022, at Sensorio, located at 4380 Highway 46 East, in Paso Robles.

For more information, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com.

