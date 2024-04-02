PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is asking for the community’s help to win the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The Central Coast is experiencing a critical blood shortage, and PRPD needs your help.

During the week of April 29 to May 3, Vitalant blood bank buses will be hosted by different agencies throughout the Central Coast. Help PRPD end the shortage and donate blood in the name of your favorite law enforcement agency.

The PRPD blood drive will take place on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Police Department (900 Park Street)

To make it a friendly competition, the agency with the most donations wins. Go to vitalant.org/slocountybob to secure your appointment.

